Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The firm had revenue of C$145.20 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

