BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BHKLY traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $2.904 dividend. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

