BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

