Bokf Na Acquires 360 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $237.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

