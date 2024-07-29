Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AES were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AES by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in AES by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 731,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,653. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

