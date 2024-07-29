Bokf Na Buys 416 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $248.42. 122,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

