Bokf Na Buys 7,347 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 240.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.
In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance
Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.00. 486,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.14.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
