Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.23. 237,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.