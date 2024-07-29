Bokf Na Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,278 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $30.96. 331,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

