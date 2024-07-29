Bokf Na Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

