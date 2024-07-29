Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $14,854,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,998.02 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

