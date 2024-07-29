Bokf Na Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after buying an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,923 shares of company stock valued at $46,388,282. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.56. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

