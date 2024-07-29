Bokf Na Has $3.89 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.55 on Monday, hitting $262.71. 3,682,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.67.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.21.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

