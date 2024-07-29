Bokf Na Has $3.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.17. 76,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,171. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

