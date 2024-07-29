Bokf Na Has $919,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in OneMain were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,496. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

