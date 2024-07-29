Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $8,960,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 106.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 19,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. 757,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.