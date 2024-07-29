Bokf Na Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.01. 1,298,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

