Bokf Na Purchases 4,793 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $6.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.70. The company had a trading volume of 307,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,775. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day moving average is $295.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.72 and a 12-month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.12.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,312.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,312.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

