Bokf Na Purchases 804 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 622,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

