Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Up 3.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $144.82. 1,160,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 659,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 66.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

