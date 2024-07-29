Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,000. nVent Electric makes up about 3.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. 1,888,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

