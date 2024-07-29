Bornite Capital Management LP Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bornite Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,420. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

