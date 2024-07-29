Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Raised to $53.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Bread Financial stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 200,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,936. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

