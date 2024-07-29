Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 3.4 %

TSE:BRE opened at C$13.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.89.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In other news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

