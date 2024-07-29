Brokerages Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target at $29.80

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Immunome has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 26.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,010,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

