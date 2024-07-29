Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.96.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

