Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.96.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.