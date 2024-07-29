Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $83.26. 250,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 765,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.