Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.40. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.