Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $173.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

