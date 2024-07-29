C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,728 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:AI remained flat at $27.73 during trading on Monday. 167,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,862. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

