Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.79. 110,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.