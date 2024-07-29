Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 356,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Phraction Management LLC owned 0.33% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,342. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 100.29% and a negative net margin of 172.80%.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

