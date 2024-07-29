Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT remained flat at $113.01 on Monday. 280,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

