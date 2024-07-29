Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target to C$1.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 3.8 %
About Critical Elements Lithium
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
