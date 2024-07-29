Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

