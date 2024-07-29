Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Canfor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Get Canfor alerts:

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.