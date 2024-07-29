Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.
Canfor Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.
About Canfor
