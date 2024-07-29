Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Down to $35.63

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.63, but opened at $34.53. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 3,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

