Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

