Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $866.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $609,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

