Card Factory (LON:CARD) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.00

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 3160672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.38) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.98) target price for the company.

Card Factory Trading Up 5.6 %

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.96. The stock has a market cap of £417.53 million, a PE ratio of 817.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.47%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($140,451.63). In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($140,451.63). Also, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($48,439.62). Insiders own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

