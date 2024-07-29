Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.48 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.48 billion and approximately $331.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.37 or 0.04994108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00040704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,089,410,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,907,753,066 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

