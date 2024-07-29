Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Critical Contrast

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69% Carmell N/A -171.27% -22.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,037.72%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Carmell.

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Carmell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.35 -$10.83 million ($3.30) -1.01 Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Carmell on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

