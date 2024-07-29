Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,510,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 1,262,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,907. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

