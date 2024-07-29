Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $9,390,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,009,320.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

