Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

CASY traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,323. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.95 and a 200 day moving average of $323.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

