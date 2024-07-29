CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Up 3.6%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.18 and last traded at $82.68. Approximately 462,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,590,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.