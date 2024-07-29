CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBL International Trading Down 8.4 %

BANL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

CBL International Company Profile

Featured Stories

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

