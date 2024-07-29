CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CBL International Trading Down 8.4 %
BANL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.15.
CBL International Company Profile
