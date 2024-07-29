Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $450,222.24 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Howson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

CBOE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

