CECO Environmental (CECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

