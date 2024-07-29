CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $27.71 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $27.71 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.16 or 1.00081185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00071012 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03518369 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $529,852.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

